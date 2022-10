Donna Bombard, 79, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Donna Bombard, 79, passed away on Saturday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur, and a celebration of life will be held at her daughter’s, Linda Jones, home at 3 Piney River Road, Gouverneur on Saturday, October 29, starting at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

