SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition.

Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22.

Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort Drum soldiers.

Kelley is at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he is in fair condition.

