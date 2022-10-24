Faulty water main prompts emergency declaration in town of Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - The town of Ellisburg has declared a state of emergency to help it deal with a leaky water main.

The town board voted on Friday to declare the emergency because of the number of leaks on the line, which runs along State Route 289 north from County Route 85.

Town officials say the faulty main has caused Belleville Henderson Central School to close early at times and has inconveniences businesses and residents.

The emergency was declared to help expedite repairs, officials say. Supervisor Doug Shelmidine says the declaration allows the town to hire a contractor without going through a lengthy bidding process.

Shelmidine says customers served by that line still have water.

Officials say residents can follow the progress at townofellisburg.com.

