Faulty water main prompts emergency declaration in town of Ellisburg

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN, Ángelo González / Dodro / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - The town of Ellisburg has declared a state of emergency to help it deal with a leaky water main.

The town board voted on Friday to declare the emergency because of the number of leaks on the line, which runs along State Route 289 north from County Route 85.

Town officials say the faulty main has caused Belleville Henderson Central School to close early at times and has inconveniences businesses and residents.

The emergency was declared to help expedite repairs, officials say. Supervisor Doug Shelmidine says the declaration allows the town to hire a contractor without going through a lengthy bidding process.

Shelmidine says customers served by that line still have water.

Officials say residents can follow the progress at townofellisburg.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg fire
Fatal fire in Ogdensburg
Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from...
Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC
H.E.A.L Open House
Open house to learn more about H.E.A.L
Raised on opposite ends of the western hemisphere, Anthony Bova is in Watertown and Ray...
One from Watertown, the other Brazil: Cousins meet for the first time
The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were shot just off Southern University's...
Police arrest 2 in connection to shooting near Southern University

Latest News

Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg halts hazard pay for city firefighters
Lane Closure
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Public Square
Northern News York Community Foundation's Youth Giving Challenge
Youth Giving Challenge underway
Jefferson County SPCA
Jefferson County SPCA: Rats named Bingo & Homer