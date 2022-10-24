Getting more truck drivers trained for the road

As the nation deals with a truck driver shortage, a few groups in St. Lawrence County are...
As the nation deals with a truck driver shortage, a few groups in St. Lawrence County are joining together to put more people in the seats of 18-wheelers.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - As the nation deals with a truck driver shortage, a few groups in St. Lawrence County are joining together to put more people in the seats of 18-wheelers.

You wouldn’t expect it, but Ryan Harrigan was born to teach drivers. Literally.

“I grew up in a driving school. My father owned a driving school. My parents owned a driving school,” he said.

Now that driving school is part of SUNY Canton and Harrigan is the lead instructor. He helps people earn their Certified Drivers License or CDL.

Ryan Patterson is training so he can drive the truck. His test is in 3 weeks and says Harrigan’s lessons are thorough.

“He passes on way more than expected in the road test. You know he gives us more information than what is needed and I think that’s great,” said Patterson.

Getting your CDL can cost thousands of dollars. It’s one reason why fewer people are trying to get a license.

This program is funded with help from the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency and American Rescue Plan money from the county. It runs from six to eight weeks. Students spend more than 40 hours at the wheel of an 18-wheeler.

“It’s very important that the CDLA program helps individuals get the certification, it helps companies find drivers, and it’s really a great example of the combining and cooperation of resources locally,” said Patrick Kelly, CEO, St. Lawrence County IDA.

Teaching the rules of the road at a time when the nation faces a truck driver shortage.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg fire
Fatal fire in Ogdensburg
Police lights
Man accused of fleeing police
Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from...
Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC
Tasha Oakes is racking up votes in a nationwide horror makeup competition.
North country woman on track to become ‘Face of Horror’
Raised on opposite ends of the western hemisphere, Anthony Bova is in Watertown and Ray...
One from Watertown, the other Brazil: Cousins meet for the first time

Latest News

A fuel truck reportedly exploded and burned at Tripp Fuels in the town of Fowler Tuesday...
Explosion survivor in fair condition
Horse
BOCES students learn how to care for older horses
Save Blind Bay sign
‘Save Blind Bay’ sign appears as CBP continues to consider property
State police are asking the public for help in finding a man who allegedly tried to rob a...
Police search for man in attempted armed robbery case
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen tosses petition to hold fire department vote