Getting more truck drivers trained for the road

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - As the nation deals with a truck driver shortage, a few groups in St. Lawrence County are joining together to put more people in the seats of 18-wheelers.

You wouldn’t expect it, but Ryan Harrigan was born to teach drivers. Literally.

“I grew up in a driving school. My father owned a driving school. My parents owned a driving school,” he said.

Now that driving school is part of SUNY Canton and Harrigan is the lead instructor. He helps people earn their Certified Drivers License or CDL.

Ryan Patterson is training so he can drive the truck. His test is in 3 weeks and says Harrigan’s lessons are thorough.

“He passes on way more than expected in the road test. You know he gives us more information than what is needed and I think that’s great,” said Patterson.

Getting your CDL can cost thousands of dollars. It’s one reason why fewer people are trying to get a license.

This program is funded with help from the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency and American Rescue Plan money from the county. It runs from six to eight weeks. Students spend more than 40 hours at the wheel of an 18-wheeler.

“It’s very important that the CDLA program helps individuals get the certification, it helps companies find drivers, and it’s really a great example of the combining and cooperation of resources locally,” said Patrick Kelly, CEO, St. Lawrence County IDA.

Teaching the rules of the road at a time when the nation faces a truck driver shortage.

