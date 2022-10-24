Helen Harris Brouwer, 91, of Potsdam

Helen Harris Brouwer, 91, of 1 Chestnut Street, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Helen Harris Brouwer, 91, of 1 Chestnut Street, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She was surrounded by loving family.

Helen was born on July 14, 1931, in Flushing, Queens, NY, daughter of the late Frederick and Edith (Smith) Harris. She graduated from Bayside High School in Queens, and from Wheaton College in Illinois, and with her Master’s degree in English from the University of Michigan. She married Frederick E. Brouwer on June 16, 1956 at the Campus Chapel of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She moved to Potsdam in 1970 when her husband, Fred, was hired as Chair of the Philosophy Department at SUNY Potsdam. Fred predeceased her in 1987.

Helen taught elementary school in Washington, DC and high school English in Ann Arbor. She was committed to civic engagement and served the village in various capacities including as Potsdam Village Trustee and Deputy Mayor. Helen also worked at the St. Lawrence County Planning Office.

Helen was an active member in the League of Women Voters and was a founding member of the Laurentian Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club and the Potsdam Food Co-op. She was a strong advocate for maintaining the inviting character of the Village. Helen enjoyed swimming, traveling, gardening, fine cuisine, attending artistic and musical events, reading books, and listening to music.

Helen took great pride in raising her family. She enjoyed every opportunity to gather with family and friends. She is survived by her four children, Peter (Patricia Ryan-Curry) Brouwer of Parishville; David Brouwer of Potsdam; Paul (Sara Wilmot) Brouwer of Turner, ME; and Emily (Don Cannamela) Brouwer of Potsdam; and seven grandchildren, Andrew, Nathan, Daniel, Sarah, Rachel, Theo and Toby.

Helen was predeceased by her parents, Frederick C. Harris and Edith (Smith) Harris, and by her sister, Edith Taft.

A memorial service will be held for Helen at the First Presbyterian Church of Potsdam, summer 2023.

Contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.