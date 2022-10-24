Jean M. Golden, 88, of Croghan

Jean M. Golden, 88, died early Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Jean M. Golden, 88, died early Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at her home.

Mrs. Golden was born July 27, 1934 in Croghan, the daughter of the late Duane E. and Pauline (L’Huiller) Strife. She married Elmer M. Golden on October 9, 1954 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church With Rev. Hugh King, O.F.M., officiating. After graduation Jean worked as a Secretary for General Electric Co. in Syracuse from 1951-1955. After moving back to Croghan, she worked as an elementary aide at Beaver River Central School from 1969-1994 when she retired. After retirement she volunteered in the primary grades when she was available for five years.

Jean served as a catechist for the St. Francis Religious Education Center on a full time basis for 16 years after which she served as a substitute teacher. She belonged to St. Stephen’s Rosary Society for many years and during that time she had held the offices of President, Vice President, and Secretary. She and her husband worked at many funeral dinners in St. Stephen’s Church Hall and also some at the American Legion Post 1663.

She is survived by her husband, Elmer M.; Jean is survived by her five children, Charlene (Roger) Zapotoski; Diane (John A.) Farney; Nancy Stewart; Shelly (Timothy) Murphy; Duane(Allison) Golden; eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her brother, Wayne T. (Barbara); Ronald L. (Alice); and Jeffrey P. (Karen) Strife; sister-in-law, Dolores Strife; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her brother, Carlton Strife, her sisters, Sharon K. (Anthony) Santamarina, and Rosemary Bisnett.

She was also a member of the Beaver River American Legion Auxiliary Post 1663. She was a member of the Senior Citizen Organization. She also served as lector at Stephen’s Church

Jean enjoyed working in her flower gardens, reading, crocheting, doing crosswork puzzles and working on the L’Huillier and Strife genealogies and attending family reunions and parties. After her retirement she and her husband traveled to Phoenix, Arizona and and surrounding areas for three months during the winter, for 18 years. Recently they have taken bus trips to different states in the United States. Jean went on a pilgrimage with a group from Lewis County to Rome, Italy and other areas in 1975.

She was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church where her funeral Mass will be said on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor officiating.

The family will receive guests’ starting at 10AM at the church, on Friday morning prior to the Mass.

Burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon following services at the Beaver River Memorial Post #1663, Croghan American Legion.

Memorials in Jean’s name may be made to: St. Stephen’s Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 38, Croghan, NY 13327

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

