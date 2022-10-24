Jefferson County SPCA: Rats named Bingo & Homer

Jefferson County SPCA
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are more than just cats and dogs at the Jefferson County SPCA.

Board member Kim Couch brought a pair of rats to the 7 News studio. She says there’s little difference between having rats as pets or hamsters and guinea pigs.

Homer and Bingo are about 6 months old.

Also at the SPCA are two birds, a rabbit, a guinea pig, and the usual cats and dogs.

You can stop by the shelter to see them, or visit jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call the SPCA at 315-782-3260.

