Joseph M. Levesque, 90, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph M. Levesque, 90, of Valley View Courts, formerly of Number Four Road Lowville passed away Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital.

Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Margaret; three children and their spouses, Cynthia and Edward Bush of Brantingham, Daniel and Sharon Levesque of Salem, VA, and Gary Levesque of Brantingham; a daughter-in-law Bernadette Levesque of Lyons Falls; one brother and his wife, Louis and Pat Levesque of Honeoye, NY; two sisters-in-law, Sue Levesque and Lorene Lallier; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, Ricky J. Levesque; seven brothers, Charles, Claude, Paul, George, John, Richard, and Thomas Levesque and two sisters, Marie Burnham, and Patricia Watson.

Joseph was born on January 10, 1932 in Port Leyden, the son of the late Adlard and Julia Thiebeault Levesque. He attended Lyons Falls High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving in the Korean War from 1951 to 1954 in the First Combat Service Group, Mason, Korea. Joseph was honorably discharged as a sergeant and went to work for Fort Drum. He married Margaret Wendt on January 15, 1955 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown, NY with Rev. Frederick Diviney officiating. Joseph was also as a deputy sheriff from 1965 to 1980. He retired in 1987 from Fort Drum. In his retirement he was a bus monitor for Bernie Bus Services from 2005-2015.

Joseph was a life member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 and Life Member of Lewis County Marine Corp League Det. # 754, Lowville and past member of Lyons Falls American Legion. He loved to hunt and fish and was active with the Boy Scouts and community service.

Joseph has generously donated his body as an anatomical gift to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse. A private memorial service with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Brantingham Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

In memory of Joseph, contributions may be made to the Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, Lowville VFW, 7744 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 and Lewis County Marine Corps League Det. #754, P.O. Box 164, Lowville, NY 13367.

