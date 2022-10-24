June H. Watkins, 91, of Lowville

June H. Watkins, 91, died early Thursday evening, October 20, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital after being a patient for several days. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - June H. Watkins, 91, died early Thursday evening, October 20, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital after being a patient for several days.

June was born on April 10, 1931 in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Harry K. and Della S. (Ray) Hall. She attended school at Norwich Academy until 6th grade and Bellows Falls High School from 7th grade to graduation. June attended one year of college at the University of Vermont for music. She met her husband Edward during this time and they married on June 10, 1950 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Keene NH. Their love story lasted 69 years before the death of Edward in 2019.

June is survived by her children, Linda (Tony) Urbaniak, Lowville; Karen (Joe) Kozloski, Camillus; Michael (Christine) Watkins, Constableville; Elizabeth (Christopher) Persons, Syracuse. She had eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, who all adored her.

June is predeceased by her husband, Edward R. Watkins, her daughter, Christine Watkins, her son, Robert E. Watkins, and her sister Dalphia Brown.

June’s life was simple, but full of love. She was a stay at home mom for her six children. Once the children became older, June became a Physical Education teacher at St. Peter’s School in Lowville for five years. She then went on to be an elementary teacher’s aide at Lowville Academy Elementary School. June retired in 1992.

During her lifetime, June spent many years volunteering her time in the Lowville Community.

She chaired Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary and the American Red Cross Water Safety. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, and she was a Lowville Free Library Volunteer and Board Trustee. June was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and past President of St. Therese’s Guild.

June loved spending time with her large family and many friends. Her happy place was at the family camp at Chase Lake for 30+ years, and also while spending winters in Myrtle Beach for many years. She enjoyed cross country skiing and was an avid reader.

A calling hour will be on Sunday, November 6th from Noon to 1:00pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 1:00pm with Thomas J. Yousey, Deacon officiating. Burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations in June’s name may be made to: Edward Watkins Determination Scholarship, c/o NNY Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan Street, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

