Man accused of fleeing police

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.

He was found later by state police based in Malone and taken into custody.

St. Ann-Spinner was charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police office, as well as several traffic violations.

He was issued tickets and ordered to appear in court later.

Besides state police, deputies were assisted by the Canton and Massena police departments, and the St. Regis Mohawk tribal police.

