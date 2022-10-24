Mild with gradual sunshine

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures will be above average through the middle of the week, and then closer to average for the rest of the forecast.

Any morning rain will push off and we’ll have gradual sunshine. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

It will be a mild night. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and even warmer than today. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be even warmer on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s. It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain.

A cold front slides through and knocks temperatures back to around normal for late October.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

We’ll have sunshine all weekend with highs around 60 for both Saturday and Sunday.

