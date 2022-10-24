Nice on Monday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the 40s as we see an increase in cloud cover and a 20% of showers.

Monday highs will warm to around 70 with clouds clearing.

Tuesday highs will reach the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be the last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. We will run a 50% of showers as a cold front works through.

Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

