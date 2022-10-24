Nominations open for Shapiro Award

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2022 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award.

Chamber President and CEO Kayla Jamieson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

This will be the 69th time the Shapiro Award will be presented to a person in recognition of exceptional leadership in the community.

A panel of past Shapiro Award recipients, members of the chamber of commerce board of directors and esteemed community members review nominations in five key areas including outstanding citizenship, achievement, leadership, dedication, and motivation.

The community is invited to nominate a fellow community peer for the honor.

Attention should be directed to those individuals who act in a volunteer capacity, with dedication and motivation to contribute without any thought of reward. Entries must be made for an individual 18 years or older who resides in Jefferson County.

The award will be formally presented at a dinner on March 2, 2023.

Questions should be directed to Jamieson by calling 315-788-4400 or emailing kayla@watertownny.com.

Nomination forms are available online and are due no later than December 2, 2022.

