Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire

Ogdensburg fire
Ogdensburg fire(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Police have released the name of the Ogdensburg woman who died in a house fire Sunday morning.

She’s identified as 79-year-old Rita Rolfe.

Firefighters were called to Rolfe’s home on 1009 Mechanic Street at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said two people were inside the home at the time, but one person got out safely.

Investigators said the fire was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.

