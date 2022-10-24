Orvis A. Calhoun, 86, of Watertown

Orvis A. Calhoun 86, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 surrounded by family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Orvis A. Calhoun 86, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 surrounded by family.

Orvis was born in Plessis, NY to Earl V. Calhoun and Bernetta M. Robbins.

Orvis married the love of his life, June E. McIntosh on August 12, 1956 at Hope Presbyterian Church in Watertown.

Orvis was proud of obtaining his GED before his son Roy graduated from WHS in 1975.

Orvis was a supervisor at the St. Regis Paper Company for many years.

After retirement, He managed Ridgeview Lanes (formerly Watertown Bowl) for few years. He then went on to be a Bus Driver at Sackets Harbor Central Schools, and then drove school bus for Carthage Central. He also spent years driving for Cleveland and Adirondack Medical transports, finally Orvis spent the last 17 years working for NYS parks at Wescott’s Beach, completing his last workday on October 9, 2022.

Orvis was also an ordained elder at Stone Presbyterian church, and the leader of building and grounds along with being on the personnel committees. Orvis was an organ donor.

Orvis enjoyed spend time with all of his family.

He loved playing cards, camping, hunting and fishing. Orvis was also a very accomplished bowler, one of his greatest passions in life. He once rolled a 300 game along with a 299 game. He was an avid participant for decades, a member of the 700-club and countless city bowling leagues and tournaments.

As a 700-club hall of famer, he wouldn’t have any problem busting the chops of anyone in the house! Historically, he and his wife June are the oldest continuing bowling couple in the Friday night Tree Co-Ed League at Pla -Mor Lanes.

He was invested for many years in getting area youths involved in bowling and baseball. He loved coaching both sports, but baseball held a special place in his heart. There are many people whose life’s, he has touched, from T-Ball to American Legion Baseball on to Women’s Fast pitch softball, he did it all!

Orvis was an avid Yankee Fan and could always be found in front of the TV when it was game time. He also followed the NY Giants and Buffalo Bills.

Anyone who knew him, knows that he was especially fond of a great cigar or even a mediocre one.

Orvis, is survived by his wife, June and his children, Roy (Lisa) Limerick,

Bernetta ( Don Rice) Watertown, Debra (Don Sholett) Sackets Harbor, Sandra Dee (Rob DeLong) Black River.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nicole (Mark Schreiner), Adrianne (Sean Isenbergh), Stephanie (Dan Enghusen), John Rice, Shawnee Rice, Holly DeLong, Chad DeLong and Daniel Bower.

Orvis, is also survived by his great children, Benjamin and Lincoln Schreiner, Cali Isenbergh, Peyton, Markus and Knox Enghusen, and many nieces and nephews.

Orvis is predeceased by his parents and siblings, Elverna, Edwin, Herbie, Francis, Earl, Carlton and Geraldine.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday October 27th 2022

From 4 pm to 7pm at Cleveland Funeral Home 404 Sherman St.

Funeral Services will be held Friday October 28th 2022 at 11:00 am at Stone Presbyterian Church, 140 Chestnut St, Watertown NY, with burial immediately following at North Watertown Cemetery, Bradley St. Watertown.

*Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to YABA (Young American Bowling Alliance) in Care of Pla-Mor Lanes 577 State St. Watertown, NY 13601 or Stone Presbyterian Church 140 Chestnut St. Watertown NY 13602.

Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

