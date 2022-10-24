Patrick James Murphy, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Patrick James Murphy, United States Army Lieutenant Col. Retired, report his passing at Rochester Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loving and devoted family on Monday October 24, 2022. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A full obituary will be available upon completion of arrangements.

