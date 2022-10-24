Patrick James Murphy, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Patrick James Murphy, United States Army Lieutenant Col. Retired, report his passing at Rochester Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loving and devoted family on Monday October 24, 2022. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A full obituary will be available upon completion of arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Orvis A. Calhoun 86, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 surrounded by family.
Orvis A. Calhoun, 86, of Watertown
Joseph M. Levesque, 90, of Valley View Courts, formerly of Number Four Road Lowville passed...
Joseph M. Levesque, 90, of Lowville
Candles
Velma I. Roselli, 81, of Watertown
Robert P. “Bobby” Morgan, 64, formerly of Waddington

Obituaries

Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on guns in church, home heating oil & Hops Spot
Candles
Carol L. Zikos, 64, of Richville
WWNY
Nominations open for Shapiro Award
Ogdensburg fire
Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg halts hazard pay for city firefighters
Water faucet
Faulty water main prompts emergency declaration in town of Ellisburg