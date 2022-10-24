Pistol permit applications offered again in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a month-long hiatus, Jefferson County is offering pistol permit applications once again.

The applications themselves will look a bit different. They now reflect the latest requirements under the state’s new gun laws which began on September 1.

Some new requirements include 16 hours of in-person live classroom instruction.

Sergeant Ben Timerman with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says there is a backlog and issuing permits may take longer because of the new training requirements.

“There are a lot of hurdles to this, and it’s been a lot of work over the last few weeks to update this process. Unfortunately, it’s almost like a county-by-county level of reinventing the wheel here. A lot of work and time has been put into that process,” he said.

Since reopening applications about two weeks ago, Timerman says the sheriff’s office has given out fewer than 20.

He says the applications are subject to change as the laws continue to get challenged in court.

