Police search for man in attempted armed robbery case

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking the public for help in finding a man who allegedly tried to rob a convenience store.

Troopers say a man wearing a black coat, hood and mask displayed a knife and demanded money at the 7-Eleven at 23100 State Route 12 in the town of Pamelia.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

The suspect fled on foot without any proceeds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000 and refer to Incident Number 11106619.

Attempted armed robbery
Attempted armed robbery(State Police)

