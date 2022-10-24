Robert P. “Bobby” Morgan, 64, formerly of Waddington

WINTER HAVEN, Florida (WWNY) - Robert P. “Bobby” Morgan, 64, of Winter Haven, FL and formally from Waddington, NY passed away on September 22, 2022. Bobby worked as the Director of Maintenance at New Horizons Assisted Living Facility.

Bobby was born on June 24, 1958 to Edwin and Gloria (Michaud) Morgan in Ogdensburg, NY.

He attended Madrid-Waddington Schools.

His mother Gloria and his father Edwin were predeceased, and he is survived by his partner Tammie Myers and his siblings; Judy Vilnave and her husband Gary, Ira (Butch) Morgan, Debbie LaFlair and her husband Doug, Gary Morgan and his wife Amy, Ricky Morgan and his wife Susan, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bobby was well known in the community and was always willing to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need. He enjoyed fishing and being with friends. He left us too soon and will be missed.

Friends and family may call the Phillips Memorial Home located at 28 Clinton Street, Waddington, NY on Sunday October 30, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

He will be laid to rest at the Foxwood Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Ogdensburg, NY next to his mother.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

