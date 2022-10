WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paving will cause lane closings on part of Watertown ‘s South Massey Street for a couple of days.

Work is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Monday from Greensview Drive to city limits.

It’s expected to be done by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers are encouraged to take different routes.

