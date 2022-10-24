Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Public Square

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Groundwork is underway for the public art project that’s part of Watertown’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative plan.

The work will close the turning lane on the east end of Public Square. That’s the lane that allows eastbound traffic to circle the center island and head west.

The lane will be closed through Thursday.

Drivers should take different routes.

