Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Public Square

Lane Closure
Lane Closure(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Groundwork is underway for the public art project that’s part of Watertown’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative plan.

The work will close the turning lane on the east end of Public Square. That’s the lane that allows eastbound traffic to circle the center island and head west.

The lane will be closed through Thursday.

Drivers should take different routes.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg fire
Fatal fire in Ogdensburg
Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from...
Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC
H.E.A.L Open House
Open house to learn more about H.E.A.L
The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were shot just off Southern University's...
Police arrest 2 in connection to shooting near Southern University
Raised on opposite ends of the western hemisphere, Anthony Bova is in Watertown and Ray...
One from Watertown, the other Brazil: Cousins meet for the first time

Latest News

Northern News York Community Foundation's Youth Giving Challenge
Youth Giving Challenge underway
Jefferson County SPCA
Jefferson County SPCA: Rats named Bingo & Homer
Police lights
Man accused of fleeing police
Wake Up Weather
Mild with gradual sunshine