Velma I. Roselli, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Velma I. Roselli, 81, of Howk Street, passed away October 20, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Velma was born May 22, 1941, in the Town of Alexandria, daughter of Frank and Mabel (Robins) Waterson. She graduated from Watertown High School. Velma was employed with Mercy Hospital between 1960 and 2006. She began her career in housekeeping, after working in the kitchen, then to medical records. She retired from Mercy as a secretary at the VA Clinic in the hospital.

On October 4, 1983 she married Frank S. Roselli. Mr. Roselli died October 1, 2013.

Surviving are a son, Richard P. Donato, Ft. Worth, TX, two daughters, Lisa M. Oats, and Ann M. Donato, both of Watertown, one grandchild, one step granddaughter, seven great grandchildren, a sister, Joan Patience, Syracuse. Her first husband Paul Donato, seven sisters, a brother in infancy and a grandson, Shawn Donato, died before her.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 am in Glenwood Cemetery with Reverend Leon Schilling officiating. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

