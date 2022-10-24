Your Turn: feedback on guns in church, home heating oil & Hops Spot

Your Turn
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A federal judge temporarily blocked the part of New York state law that makes it a crime for people to carry guns in places of worship:

This is a good thing. You should be allowed to carry your gun wherever you go.

Jason Tollinchi

It’s funny how y’all are convinced EVERYONE who goes to church is a good person and can be trusted with a gun.

Meredith George-Hendrickson

If you heat your home with oil, you know how expensive and volatile prices are. A Cape Vincent woman says she sometimes doesn’t know what she’ll be paying until the delivery truck pulls into the driveway:

People are going to have to choose food or fuel.

Kim Tebo

Scary for fixed-income people...Going to be a very tough winter.

Brenda Morley

The Watertown building that once housed Cavallario’s Cucina could soon become a new eatery. Hops Spot is eying the building on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets:

The Clayton restaurant is great. We might finally have a good burger in town!

R Nicholas Starr

We all want empty/non-functioning properties to be useful.

Brittany Cean

