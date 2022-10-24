Youth Giving Challenge underway

Northern New York Community Foundation's Youth Giving Challenge
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students in seventh and eighth grades can express what “community” means to them and win money for an area organization.

Ken Eysaman from the Northern New York Community Foundation explained what the Youth Giving Challenge is about.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Students can submit essays on the meaning of community and choose an organization that best exemplifies their idea of the concept. It’s open to students in St. Lawrence, Lewis, and Jefferson counties.

The foundation will give $1,000 to each organization chosen by 10 winners.

The deadline to enter is Friday, November 4.

You can find out more at nnycf.org/givingchallenge. You can also call 315-782-7110.

