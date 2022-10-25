Chiarra J. Krafft, 24, of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Chiarra J. Krafft, Syracuse, passed away Sunday, October 23rd. She was 24 years old.

Among her survivors are her parents, Justin and Brandy Krafft.

Calling hours will be private, there will be a Celebration of Life at a date and time to be announced.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

