Doris M. Olin, 80, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris M. Olin age 80, of Watertown, NY, passed October 24, 2022 at Rome Memorial Hospital in Rome, NY. Calling hours will be Saturday October 29, 2022 1-3 pm and 6-8pm at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St. Watertown.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday October 30th, 2022 at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home with burial to follow in Sanford Corners Cemetery.

She was born February 5, 1942, in Watertown NY, daughter of George and Ruth (Waterson) Lyng. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy. She married Robert M. Olin Sr. on March 31, 1962 at the First Methodist Church in Watertown. Doris and her husband started their family and she raised her children while working from home as a bookkeeper for various businesses in the Watertown area. She worked at the Jefferson County Clerks’ office. When herchildren were then of age, she acquired her Real Estate License and worked for over 40 years servicing Watertown and surrounding areas. She worked for Coldwell Banker’s Ramada Reality for 29 years and was an Associate broker with Hunt ERA in Watertown and was currently working for Fort Drum Real-estate.

Doris earned numerous accolades and awards throughout her career. She acquired her Real Estate License to practice in other states as well as earned her Brokers License. She loved spending time with her family whether gathering for holidays or at their family summer home on Wellesley Island. Her hobbies included dancing with her late husband at every opportunity, cooking and baking for her family, playing piano and accordion in her youth, listening to music especially her Elvis, taking photographs of her family throughout their upbringing, and attending

church. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she found great joy in planning for and gifting her family with all the “practical” things she would find.

Amongst her survivors are her brother Donald (Joan) Lyng, Watertown, NY, her four children, Robert M. (Am) Olin Jr., Patrick M. (Melinda) Olin, Timothy M. (Betty) Olin, Suzette M. and Lee Castor, all of Watertown, a stepdaughter and her husband Linda and Charles Sanford, Brockport, NY; 11 Grandchildren, David (Melissa) Sanford, Matthew (Julie) Sanford, Nikiera (Blaine) Robison, Robert M. Olin III, Easton Castor, Laur Faljean (Alison Wood), Braxton Castor,Michaela Olin, Cieran (Justin) Edgar, Colton Castor, and Morgahn Olin (Noah Patton). As well as four great grandchildren Zachary and Nicholas Sanford, Hudson Edgar, and Waylon Robison, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, her beloved husband Robert M. Olin Sr., a son Russell C. Olin, a granddaughter Meaghan Olin, and her brothers Daniel C. and George Lyng passed before her.

