Halting Ogdensburg firefighters’ hazard pay stuns lawmakers, emboldens union

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A day after Ogdensburg stopped hazard pay to city firefighters, we hear from surprised lawmakers and a union that’s not afraid to go to court.

The city paid out $311,000 in hazard pay to firefighters since January 2021.

Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie says a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal.

The agreement says firefighters get hazard pay when the city fails to employ less than 6 personnel on any shift.

It’s one of two safety clauses in the contract dealing with minimum staffing.

Jellie says there can’t be two safety clauses dealing with the same issue and now calls the hazard pay an “illegal payout.” He wants firefighters to pay back the $311,000.

At least two city councillors didn’t know of Jellie’s decision and found out about it when 7 News reported on it Monday.

City Councillor Dan Skamperle says that the mayor and city manager should have just let the contract be.

“Had they just followed the contract and kept the fire department properly staffed for safety of this community, we wouldn’t have this issue,” he said.

International Association of Firefighters Local 1799 President Jason Bouchard says, “Ogdensburg firefighters remain committed to the safety of Ogdensburg and its citizens. If the outgoing city manager is instructed by council to violate our contract once again, there are avenues to defend against such illegal action.”

Jellie, who’s leaving the job on November 4, hopes to meet with Bouchard to reach a solution.

“One thing I can say is that I have asked the union to meet to discuss this. Perhaps they agree. This is a bad clause. It’s costing city taxpayers money. It has nothing to do with safety and maybe there is an amicable solution that the firefighters would like to propose to save the city taxpayers some money and avoid another legal battle for something that is a fleecing of city taxpayers,” said Jellie.

As of Tuesday, no meeting has been set up.

