Halting Ogdensburg firefighters’ hazard pay stuns lawmakers, emboldens union

File photo of Ogdensburg firefighters at the scene of a 2021 blaze in the city
File photo of Ogdensburg firefighters at the scene of a 2021 blaze in the city
By Sean Brynda
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A day after Ogdensburg stopped hazard pay to city firefighters, we hear from surprised lawmakers and a union that’s not afraid to go to court.

The city paid out $311,000 in hazard pay to firefighters since January 2021.

Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie says a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal.

The agreement says firefighters get hazard pay when the city fails to employ less than 6 personnel on any shift.

It’s one of two safety clauses in the contract dealing with minimum staffing.

Jellie says there can’t be two safety clauses dealing with the same issue and now calls the hazard pay an “illegal payout.” He wants firefighters to pay back the $311,000.

At least two city councillors didn’t know of Jellie’s decision and found out about it when 7 News reported on it Monday.

City Councillor Dan Skamperle says that the mayor and city manager should have just let the contract be.

“Had they just followed the contract and kept the fire department properly staffed for safety of this community, we wouldn’t have this issue,” he said.

International Association of Firefighters Local 1799 President Jason Bouchard says, “Ogdensburg firefighters remain committed to the safety of Ogdensburg and its citizens. If the outgoing city manager is instructed by council to violate our contract once again, there are avenues to defend against such illegal action.”

Jellie, who’s leaving the job on November 4, hopes to meet with Bouchard to reach a solution.

“One thing I can say is that I have asked the union to meet to discuss this. Perhaps they agree. This is a bad clause. It’s costing city taxpayers money. It has nothing to do with safety and maybe there is an amicable solution that the firefighters would like to propose to save the city taxpayers some money and avoid another legal battle for something that is a fleecing of city taxpayers,” said Jellie.

As of Tuesday, no meeting has been set up.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man accused of fleeing police
Ogdensburg fire
Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire
Tasha Oakes is racking up votes in a nationwide horror makeup competition.
North country woman on track to become ‘Face of Horror’
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg halts hazard pay for city firefighters
A fuel truck reportedly exploded and burned at Tripp Fuels in the town of Fowler Tuesday...
Explosion survivor in fair condition

Latest News

Unemployment
Tri-county jobless rate lowest in at least 30 years
Timothy Layo
Watertown man allegedly had 7,000+ doses of suspected fentanyl
Fall open house at JCC
JCC fall open house next week
In this May 22, 2018 photo, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol...
Zeldin’s crime message resonates in New York governor’s race