Here’s what’s coming up in Section III soccer

Upcoming Section III playoffs
By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - The Section III soccer postseason continues Tuesday and Wednesday with two boys and three girls’ Frontier League teams in action.

First on the girls’ side, Copenhagen will be the site for a couple of matchups Tuesday night.

At 5:30 p.m., 17-1 Immaculate Heart takes on Mount Markham on the Copenhagen turf field. At 7:30 p.m., it will be undefeated Beaver River meeting Sauquoit Valley. The Lady Beavers are looking to stay undefeated.

On Wednesday, the Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights hit the road to face an undefeated Cincinnatus team. The Golden Knights hope to pass what will be a tough test.

On the boys’ side Tuesday at Jordan Elbridge, it’s 12-1-2 South Jefferson meeting Skaneateles in a game that starts at 5 p.m.

Also Tuesday at Fayetteville-Manlius, it’s 11-4-2 Watertown meeting undefeated CBA.

