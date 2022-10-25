Heuvelton school break-in: superintendent says juvenile is suspect

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A week after Heuvelton Central School was broken into, a juvenile suspect has reportedly been identified.

District Superintendent Jesse Coburn wrote a message to families to update them about “the recent break-ins and vandalism at the school and in our community.”

He stated that law enforcement informed the district “that a suspect has been identified and charges are pending. Because this is a police matter and the suspect is a juvenile, I am not able to comment further.”

During the overnight hours of October 17 and 18, there were four break-ins in the community: the post office, the AMVETS center, Doug’s Tavern and the school.

State police said multiple items were taken from the school, although they did not release specifics.

Postal inspectors and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said they were looking at property damage at the post office and AMVETS center.

At Doug’s Tavern, owners say the suspects broke through a side door and stole two packs of beer and one bottle of booze.

