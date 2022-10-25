Highlights & scores: Section X soccer playoffs

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Section X soccer playoffs were in full swing Monday.

St. Lawrence Central was at Madrid-Waddington for boys’ action.

Madrid-Waddington’s SIlas Kent passes to Logan Kingston, who blasts the 15-yard shot on goal that was deflected by the St. Lawrence goalie to keep the game scoreless in the first half.

The Larries’ Charlie Dow fires a shot from the right wing that was deflected and recovered by Jackets’ goalie Joseph White. It’s still 0-0.

Kent directs the ball toward the St. Lawrence net, which was knocked into the goal by Kaden Kingston to break the stalemate and give the Jackets a 1-0 lead.

Daniel Davis recovers the ball from the missed coverup to score the second goal. Madrid-Waddington notched a 2-0 victory over St. Lawrence Central.

Canton hosted Brushton-Moira in another boys’ contest.

Canton’s Ethan Francey wraps around the Brushton-Moira goalkeeper and tucks the ball into the net. It was 2-0 Golden Bears.

Zakaria Moumen fires the ball into the mesh, upping the score to 3-0 Canton.

Ryan Jones crosses around the Panthers’ defense to chip the ball into the net, making it 4-0 Canton.

The Golden Bears defeated Brushton-Moira 12-0 to advance into the Section X Class C championship game vs. Madrid-Waddington.

In more boys’ action, Parishville-Hopkinton hosted Morristown.

After 10 straight saves by Rockets’ keeper Peyton Donnelly, Jon Snell crosses to Avery Zenger for the tip-in. It’s 1-0 Panthers.

From the corner kick, Snell pounds the ball into the net. It’s 2-0 Panthers at the half.

Jordan Snell sidesteps a defender and sets up the header from Zenger. It’s now 3-0 P-H.

Thirty seconds later, Zenger scores on the breakaway.

Those two goals would prove to be key as Morristown tried to rally. Kameron Toldan tucks the ball into the net, making it 4-1.

Toland again to Jared Young for a second goal. But time runs out on the Rockets.

Parishville-Hopkinton holds on for a 4-2 win and will meet Heuvelton in the semifinals.

Salmon River was at Potsdam for a Section X Class B semifinal.

Both teams had several chances to take this game in regulation and overtime, but this contest would end in a scoreless tie, forcing a shootout to decide who advances.

Both teams scored on their first two penalty kicks. After Potsdam missed their third shot, Salmon River’s Makenna Manson delivers the shot off the keeper’s hand and into the net.

Salmon River advances in a 5-3 shootout win.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ Section X Class C soccer semifinals

Madrid-Waddington 2, St. Lawrence Central 0

Canton 12, Brushton-Moira 0

Boys’ Section X Class D soccer quarterfinals

Lisbon 3, Edwards-Knox 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 4, Morristown 2

Heuvelton 2, Harrisville 0

Chateaugay 4, Colton-Pierrepont 0

Girls’ Section X Class B soccer semifinals

Gouverneur 2, OFA 0

Salmon River 0-5, Potsdam 0-3 (shootout)

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Potsdam 0

Clifton-Fine 3, Madrid-Waddington 1

OFA 3, Gouverneur 0

