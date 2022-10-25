Ilene Clark Piché, 90, of Watertown, NY, passed away on October 21,2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ilene Clark Piché, 90, of Watertown, NY, passed away on October 21,2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She moved there in 2022 to be closer to her son.

Born on August 16, 1932, in LaFargeville, NY, daughter of Kenneth and Martha (Schaver) Clark, Ilene graduated from LaFargeville High School in 1949. She then became a telephone operator, supervisor and Assistant Chief for the NY Telephone Co., in Watertown from 1951 to1979. She then became a receptionist for New York Casualty which later became known as Harleysville Insurance Co. from 1980 until she retired in 1997.

Ilene was a member of the New York Telephone Pioneers and Dexter American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid NY Yankees fan and she enjoyed watching the games on TV.

Among her survivors are a daughter and son in law, Denise (Theodore)Schofield, Chaumont, NY; a son and daughter in law, David C. (Marcie) Piché, Owasso, OK; four grandchildren, Dakota, Ashton, Kaden and Brody Piché; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by two sisters, Ellen Klock and Betty Bright.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on November 1st at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on November 2nd at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville, NY.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

