James B. Lynch, 80, of Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - James B. Lynch passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, after a long illness at the Split Rock Rehabilitation & Nursing in the Bronx. He was 80 years old.

James was born on December 21, 1941, in Massena, NY the son to the late James F. and Pearl Kenney Lynch. He graduated from Henderson High School and was a 20-year veteran of the United States Navy retiring in 1978.

He married Mona Lewis on June 12, 1981 and they have lived in Adams all their married life.

James worked in construction and was an excellent carpenter. He also was employed by Great Lakes Cheese in Adams, NY.

He was a member of the Adams, VFW, Post 5344.

Surviving besides his wife Mona, is their son Brian, Chicago, Ill; 2 sons from a previous marriage, James, Jr., Michael, a sister, Helen Goodrich and a niece and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.