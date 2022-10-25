James B. Lynch, 80, of Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - James B. Lynch passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, after a long illness at the Split Rock Rehabilitation & Nursing in the Bronx. He was 80 years old.

James was born on December 21, 1941, in Massena, NY the son to the late James F. and Pearl Kenney Lynch. He graduated from Henderson High School and was a 20-year veteran of the United States Navy retiring in 1978.

He married Mona Lewis on June 12, 1981 and they have lived in Adams all their married life.

James worked in construction and was an excellent carpenter. He also was employed by Great Lakes Cheese in Adams, NY.

He was a member of the Adams, VFW, Post 5344.

Surviving besides his wife Mona, is their son Brian, Chicago, Ill; 2 sons from a previous marriage, James, Jr., Michael, a sister, Helen Goodrich and a niece and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Nancy Lee (Dusharm) Williams, age 77, formerly of Edwards, Pitcairn, and Harrisville, passed...
Nancy Lee (Dusharm) Williams, 77, formerly of Edwards, Pitcairn, and Harrisville
Ellisburg water tower
Ellisburg water main leaks send students home, prompt state of emergency
Ross L Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY.
Ross L Goodenough, 71, of Dexter
Doris M. Olin age 80, of Watertown, NY, passed October 24, 2022 at Rome Memorial Hospital in...
Doris M. Olin, 80, of Watertown
Mary C. Hart, 80, of Route 37, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022, at...
Mary C. Hart, 80, of Watertown

Obituaries

Connie A. Kinney, age 73, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Claxton...
Connie A. Kinney, 73, of Gouverneur
Ilene Clark Piché, 90, of Watertown, NY, passed away on October 21,2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Ilene Clark Piché, 90, of Watertown
Roy H. Avery, 89, formerly of Watertown and Brennan’s Beach, NY, passed away peacefully on...
Roy H. Avery, 89, formerly of Watertown
Janet B. Bentley died on Friday, October 21, 2022, biding goodbye to this world to go to her God.
Janet B. Bentley, of Canton
Unemployment
Tri-county jobless rate lowest in at least 30 years