Janet B. Bentley, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Janet B. Bentley died on Friday, October 21, 2022, biding goodbye to this world to go to her God. Janet is survived by her sister-in-law Jan Bentley of Portland, Oregon; and their daughters Jordan Bentley of Weston, Massachusetts; Allison Bentley and her son Ian of Portland, Oregon; cousins: Anne (Gerry) Brown of England and Pauline (Alan) Parfill of England; and Eli.

She is also survived by her stepdaughters Joanne (Charles) Colony of Natural Bridge, NY; Nancy (Paul) McIntosh of Harrisville, NY; Susie (James) Phillips of Fine, NY; Charlotte (Allen) Scott of Harrisville, NY; Peter J. Benson, and many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, Cyril Bentley of England, and Nan (Rees) of Wales; her husbands, Kenneth Reynolds in 1972 and Albert Gibbs in 2007; her brother Roger R. Bentley who passed the following day, October 22, 2022; and by her stepdaughter Joyce (Gibbs) Benson.

Janet was born in Gosport, England, November 24, 1939. Her father was a Chaplain in the British Army during World War II, escaping from Dunkirk to spend most of the war in Palestine, Jordon, Iran and Egypt. Janet, as a young child remembered the planes going over the house and running with her mother next door to the underground shelter her grandfather had dug sacrificing his garden. After the war Janet’s father was sent to Greece and mother, Janet and little Roger followed living there for 1 ½ years. Americans in Greece convinced father to come to the States and they settled in Brewster, Cape Cod, Massachusetts where her father was a pastor. Five years later they moved to Chelmsford, Massachusetts where Janet graduated from High School in 1957.

Janet felt the call of the Lord and graduated with a B.R.E., from Baptist Training School, Chicago, Illinois; from Colgate Rochester Divinity School, Rochester, NY, 1967 with an M.A., and in 1974 with an M. Div. She also received a NY Permanent Certification: Nursery to Grade 6 in 1972 and a Certificate from the Institute of Children’s Literature (Writing for Children & Teens). She received a D. Min from Drew Theological School, Madison, New Jersey in 1993. She served as a Director of Christian Education for two different churches in Indiana and one in New Jersey. She was a Head Start Teacher for Jefferson County New York, and a Counselor at Aldersgate Camp.

Janet met Kenneth Reynolds at Divinity School and were married in 1966, sadly he died in 1972. Janet took over the two churches he had: Clayton and Omar-Fishers Landing. During her last year at Divinity School, she was pastor for Scottsburg and East Groveland.

The Rev. Dr.’s career continued as pastor in the United Methodist Church for a number of churches in northern New York. Janet was Ordained as an Elder with Full Membership in 1975. While at Harrisville and Natural Bridge churches Janet met Albert Gibbs and they were married for 31 years, he died in 2007 after a long illness.

Her next church assignments were West Stockholm and Parishville; Sandy Creek and Orwell; Fulton: First and Grace in Massena, Hogansburg; and Camden.

She retired in 2003 but continued to be partially active as an interim pastor for a year at the United Church of Madrid; Supervising Pastor for Parishville, West Stockholm, Colton, and South Colton; Raymondville for 1st Sunday each month to give communion and the service for several years, finally, helping the Scotch Presbyterian Church at Chipman for five months.

In her career she was active in too many committees to mention them all in the United Methodist Conference. Some of them were the first woman to chair the Committee for Women in the Conference, a member of the Conference Board of Ordained Ministries for 16 years, St. Lawrence Committee on Ordained, Board of Directors of Folts Home, Herkimer for 12 years, and 20 more committees. She was none with her hats.

She was awarded the Friendship Pin from Girl Scouts in 1973; Outstanding Young Women of America in 1974; and Who’s Who in Religion in 1992-1993. She was in Zonta and Rotary. She also was known for her love of hats and especially her extensive camel collection which was huge.

After retiring she concentrated on her writing: short stories for children as well as murder and mystery, a religions book and poems, six were published. She was part of the Writers Group in Canton. Janet also loved to travel and was able to see all but two states, three trips back to England to see family, and a wonderful trip to Australia and New Zealand. Janet also loved music and sang in the choirs of her churches.

In 2009 Janet married Robert LaCroix and in May 2014 they moved to Partridge Knoll, and in 2017 they divorced.

Service will be held at the Madrid United Methodist Church on Saturday November, 19, 2022 at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Garrison Cemetery in Harrisville, NY.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

