JCC fall open house next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an open house coming up for people who are thinking about attending Jefferson Community College.

JCC education coordinator Logan Labiendo was on 7 News This Morning to talk about it. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The open house starts at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, November 4, at the Jules Center.

There will be presentations and campus tours. Faculty and staff will be on hand to answer questions.

Preregistration is required. You can do that at sunyjefferson.edu/openhouse. You can also call enrollment services at 315-786-2437.

