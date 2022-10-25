Local political leaders, professor weigh in on gubernatorial race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The polling numbers are getting tighter between Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. One political expert I spoke with says the race is a lot closer than anyone thought it would be.

While it’s not over yet, Clarkson University political science professor Alexander Cohen says it’s remarkable to see.

“It says something about either the changing demographics of the state or the nature of the state party that this isn’t a slam dunk,” he said.

Siena College’s latest poll shows Hochul’s lead over Zeldin is 11 points, down from 17 points three weeks prior.

And a poll from Quinnipiac University shows an even closer race with Hochul four points ahead of Zeldin.

While they show a close race, Cohen says to be wary; there are likely polling and marginal errors.

“The current governor still has an advantage, but if the trend continues, that’s likely to evaporate,” he said.

Zeldin may be making up ground in New York City where crime rates are up. Using Twitter, Zeldin shows different crimes and says Hochul’s bail reform laws are failing.

Meanwhile, Hochul takes jabs at Zeldin about the economy, abortion rights and his close ties with Donald Trump.

Jefferson County Republican Committee Chair Don Coon says he’s confident Zeldin could win.

“He’s talking about cashless bail. He’s talking about people not being able to run their businesses. The difficulties that we all have in New York state on so many different levels,” he said.

And Corey Decillis, Democratic committee chair, says this race shows just how polarized the state has become.

“It’s kind of scary to think how close it is, especially women’s reproductive rights, too. I think people really need to take notice of that and hopefully, that sways some voters,” he said.

Election Day is November 8. Early voting begins this Saturday.

