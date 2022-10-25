Lowville school capital project up for vote Tuesday

"I Voted" stickers
"I Voted" stickers(Pexels)
By Chad Charette
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Voting is underway Tuesday for the $14.9 million capital project at Lowville Academy and Central School.

If approved, the project will improve HVAC systems for better ventilation. It will also modernize restrooms.

Athletic facilities will receive minor touch-ups, but a major addition will be the construction of a full-sized track next to the school’s Bostwick Street field.

“I think it’s going to pass. At the end of the day, our teachers, staff, and community know what a good opportunity this is for the kids. That’s why we’re here. We’re just here to benefit our students,” said Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King.

Voting will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man accused of fleeing police
Ogdensburg fire
Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire
Tasha Oakes is racking up votes in a nationwide horror makeup competition.
North country woman on track to become ‘Face of Horror’
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg halts hazard pay for city firefighters
A fuel truck reportedly exploded and burned at Tripp Fuels in the town of Fowler Tuesday...
Explosion survivor in fair condition

Latest News

Law enforcement officials investigating a string of break-ins in Heuvelton on October 18, 2022
Heuvelton school break-in: superintendent says juvenile is suspect
File photo of Dan Taylor
Remembering Dan Taylor, former Lowville Food Pantry CEO
Watertown Golf Club at Thompson Park
Watertown officials look into the costs of running a golf course
Hochul and Zeldin
Local political leaders, professor weigh in on gubernatorial race