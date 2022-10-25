Lowville school capital project up for vote Tuesday

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Voting is underway Tuesday for the $14.9 million capital project at Lowville Academy and Central School.

If approved, the project will improve HVAC systems for better ventilation. It will also modernize restrooms.

Athletic facilities will receive minor touch-ups, but a major addition will be the construction of a full-sized track next to the school’s Bostwick Street field.

“I think it’s going to pass. At the end of the day, our teachers, staff, and community know what a good opportunity this is for the kids. That’s why we’re here. We’re just here to benefit our students,” said Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King.

Voting will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

