Mary C. Hart, 80, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary C. Hart, 80, of Route 37, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family, while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on January 31, 1942, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward & Helen Shoulette and graduated from Indian River High School in 1960. She was in the first LPN class in Watertown, NY, she graduated in July of 1964.

Mary married Daniel R. Hart on June 20, 1964. Shortly after, Danny & Mary built their family home in Watertown. The couple were married for 56 years.

She was employed by Mercy Hospital, and she severed as the Assistant Director of Ryan’s Nursing Home in Watertown until 1977. She then went on to work for KeyBank where she started out in the switchboard and retired as the Assistant Director of Personnel in 1997.

Surviving are her children; a daughter and son, Robin (Paul) Bibey and Michael (Tracy) Hart; and her grandchildren, Courtney (Dave) Hart, Jordan, Corry, Kyle (Kelsey), and Kayla. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Kinzleigh, Kenneth, Gianna, and Kailor along with her brothers-in-law, Ken (Judy) Hart and William (Annitah) Hart.

Her parents, a brother-in-law, Ted Hart, and a nephew, Stephen Hart all died previously.

She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and her cat, Cassie. She was an avid reader, Stephen King books were her favorite, she also and enjoyed decorating for holidays.

Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 320 W. Lynde St, Watertown, NY 13601.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown. Alzheimer’s Foundation, 120 Washington St, Watertown, NY 13601

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Mary’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

