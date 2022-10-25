Nancy Lee (Dusharm) Williams, 77, formerly of Edwards, Pitcairn, and Harrisville

Nancy Lee (Dusharm) Williams, age 77, formerly of Edwards, Pitcairn, and Harrisville, passed away on October 24, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Lee (Dusharm) Williams, age 77, formerly of Edwards, Pitcairn, and Harrisville, passed away on October 24, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held at the Harrisville United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 29th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Martinsburg Cemetery.

Nancy was born on June 22, 1945 in Edwards to the late Hiram V. and Frances M. (French) Dusharm. She graduated from Edwards Central School in 1962. Nancy married Gary L. Williams on March 17, 1962 at the Harrisville United Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Lawrence Heatherington.

Mrs. Williams worked in the mailroom of General Dynamics in Rochester for a year, worked at Scanlon’s Bakery in Harrisville, ran her own income tax preparation business and she and Gary were the owners and operators of Village Inn and Bonaparte Pharmacy in Harrisville. Nancy also served as the bookkeeper for the Town of Diana and was the Clerk and Treasurer for the Village of Harrisville.

Nancy held the honor of being one of the first female members of Boy Scouts of America, also winning the National Championships that year in 1977; the same year the first women were entered into West Point. She was a Den Mother for BSA Pack 47 and enjoyed reading and working on crossword and sudoku puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Williams, and six children, Anthony H. and Sandra Williams, Brian L. and Flora Williams, Bruce L. and Reine Williams, Michelle L. and Chad LaPlatney, Alan L. and Tina Williams, and Andrew L. Williams. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Roger Dusharm and sister, Deanna LaBeau; a sister-in-law, Barbara A. Williams Rowe and a granddaughter, Gabrielle Lee Williams.

Donations in her memory may be made to Lewis County Hospice, Jefferson County Hospice, or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Condolences may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

