North country twins to showcase talents at Macy’s parade

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Under the lights in Philadelphia, a group of students from Indian River and Gouverneur come together for practice.

They are the only field band north of Central Square.

Among them is Brooklyn Goring, a talented saxophone player.

“It has, like, a bunch of different sounds you can do,” she said. “It’s kind of like that awkward middle child in between woodwinds and brass.”

Goring has been playing for five years, growing more fond of the sax day after day.

Her determination to be the best has translated into an opportunity of a lifetime.

She’ll be trading in outfield grass for the streets of New York City, marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“It’s kind of surreal,” she said, “like it’s kind of hard for me to believe that, like, I’m actually going to be doing this.”

And. believe or it or not, she won’t be alone.

Her twin sister, Bree, who plays the clarinet, will be joining her.

“It’s unusual to have even one person get selected for such a prestigious event, but to have two, and of course they are twins, it’s just awesome,” said K-12 music coordinator Charles Heck.

Goring says she and her sister had to send in several audition tapes, finally being selected amongst hundreds of other musicians

She says they should be receiving music soon that they’ll have to memorize and then spend a week with the other band members to get a feel for playing with one another.

That’s a week that Goring says she’s excited for.

“To play with people that take it seriously and, like, have the same mindset with me, it’s just going to make it a lot more fun experience,” she said, “and I’ll definitely learn a lot.”

They’re a north country duo getting a chance to showcase their talents on the national stage.

