Police seek help searching for attempted robbery suspect

New York State Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a Jefferson County gas station...
New York State Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a Jefferson County gas station with a knife.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a Jefferson County gas station with a knife.

Officials say the masked man attempted to rob the 7-Eleven on State Route 12 in the Town of Pamelia.

These surveillance photos were taken last Wednesday night, October 19th just before 9:30 PM.

Police say the man showed the clerk his knife and demanded money but fled on foot without taking anything.

The man was hooded, masked and dressed in all black.

If you have any information you can call State police at 315-366-6000 and refer to Incident Number 11106619.

