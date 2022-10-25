Remembering Dan Taylor, former Lowville Food Pantry CEO

File photo of Dan Taylor
File photo of Dan Taylor(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dan Taylor, the CEO and executive director of the Lowville Food Pantry, died last week at the age of 64.

His colleagues say his devotion to the community was unparalleled and he had a unique knack for remaining positive even through rough patches.

“Dan always brought a smile. He was always happy. He always welcomed people in,” said Michael Hanno, Lowville Food Pantry.

A relatively private person, Taylor’s public life was defined by his work with the pantry and his extreme dedication to it. Colleagues recount Taylor putting in an average of 12 hours a day - even while battling cancer.

“I don’t know of anybody that would put that many hours into a position that he did. He loved it. He just wanted kids and families to be fed I guess,” said Hanno.

Taylor stepped down from his role as CEO in August. But before that, he was able to get the pantry moved to a new, much larger location where plenty of food can be stored.

“AMF Sold us this building. More or less gave it to us. We added a 60 by 60 steel structure that still houses the Lowville Food Pantry,” said Hanno.

Taylor may be gone, but the rest of his team is still at the pantry. They say they’re committed to continuing his life’s work.

“We’re still taking care of product, making sure it gets labeled, put on shelves. Making sure that the clients get put through here and the food gets to their table,” said Hanno.

In accordance with Taylor’s wishes, no public funeral service was held. He requested that all contributions made in his honor should go straight to the food pantry.

