DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Ross L Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY.

He was born on December 10, 1950, at Fort Belvoir Hospital in Virginia, son of the late Richard L. and Lillian I. (Kendrick) Goodenough. Ross graduated from West High School in Rochester.

Following school, he entered the US Marines on March 27, 1969, and was honorably discharged on April 3, 1973, as a Sergeant and he received the Good Conduct Medal. He then served in the US Navy from November 12, 1973, until he was honorably discharged on April 11, 1975, as an Aviation Technician.

Ross worked various jobs in the Rochester area before moving to Dexter and becoming an electrical technician at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. He retired due to health complications.

Ross enjoyed camping, fishing, and golfing. Growing up he and his family enjoyed spending summers at their cottage on Guffin’s Bay.

Among his survivors are his seven siblings, Richard Goodenough, Rochester NY, Deborah and Guy Grant, Rochester NY, Michael and Ann Marie Goodenough, Gates, NY, Terry and James Sailor, Webster NY, JudyMichel, Webster, NY, James Goodenough and Catherine Zehr, Ontario, NY, Darlene and Jeff Shadler, Irondequoit, NY, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brother Edward Goodenough.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter NY. A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery on Nov 12,2022 at 11am. Following the service here will be a celebration of life at Willie’s in Dexter.

Donations may be made in Ross’s memory to: The Dexter American Legion 105 E Bronson St., Dexter, NY 13634.

Online Condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

