WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Roy H. Avery, 89, formerly of Watertown and Brennan’s Beach, NY, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022, at the home of his son in Tarpon Springs, FL.

He was born on February 15, 1933, in Watertown, NY, son of Henry and Vernice (Gilbo) Avery. Roy graduated from Watertown High School in 1951.

Roy was a proud Military Veteran having served in the Korean War. He entered the US Army on February 18, 1953. He was honorably discharged on January 28, 1955 as a Private First Class after serving in Koje do, Korea.

He married Cora “Jane” Hart on August 27, 1955 at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown. Jane was the love of his life and they had been married for 48 years at the time of her passing.

Roy built the home where the couple resided and raised their four children on Morrison Ave in Watertown NY. Roy was always proud the home remains in the family owned by his oldest granddaughter Heather Avery.

Roy worked for the New York Air Brake and then as a machinist and toolmaker for Fishercast for twenty years before retiring in 1995.

After retirement Roy enjoyed doing craft shows for several years with Jane. They spent much of their time traveling visiting their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed several trips with friends and family, Nashville being one of their favorite destinations before settling at their permanent summer home at Brennan’s Beach where they resided alongside their son Gary, daughter Debi and several grandchildren and great grandchildren for many years.

Roy enjoyed spending summers at his cottage at Brennan’s Beach and the winters were spent with his son Roy and daughter in law Roxanne in Tarpon Springs,

Roy moved to Hilton NY five years ago to live with his daughter Debi during the summer months.

He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and Tampa Bay Lightning. In his earlier years Roy enjoyed bowling and a good night at the race track watching Bobby McCreadie race.

Roy could always be found in his recliner with his Pepsi at his side watching his favorite sports or with his buddy, Roxanne watching their Hallmark Movies together.

Roy was a dedicated hard working man who loved his family. He was a devoted and loving husband to Jane. He showed amazing love and compassion caring for Jane during her battle with Cancer. He never faltered, showing only strength and love for her and his family during this difficult time. He was a great man of integrity and honesty.

Roy left behind a family that loves and respects him dearly for everything he was and still is to his family and friends. His values and work ethic were instilled in each of his children who have passed those qualities on to their own children and grandchildren. Roy was not only the Patriarch of the family but he was a Role Model in all that he did.

Roy is survived by three sons and their wives, Roy L. and Roxanne Avery, Tarpon Springs, FL, Gary R. and Marylee Avery, Watertown, NY and Daniel H. and Cheryl Avery, LaFargeville, NY; a daughter, Deborah Avery, Hilton, NY; his brother and sister in law, Richard and Barbara Avery, FL; two sisters and a brother in law, Madeline Holder, Adams Center, NY and Mary and Ed Wasilewski, Sulphur Springs, NY; a beloved brother in law and his wife, Fred and Kimberly Hart, Adams Center, NY; 13 grandchildren, Roy L., Rebecca, Heather, Erica, Brad, Jason, Brandi, Robby, Jamie, Daniel, Amber, Justin and Shane. 30 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his beloved wife, Jane in 2003, a brother, Donald Avery, a brother Raymond Avery and a brother in law, Elwood “Bud” Holder.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the N Watertown Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to Roy’s favorite Charity, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

