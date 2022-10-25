Temperatures in the 70s - again!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to feel more like the end of summer than heading into the end of October.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

It will be another mild night. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday will be another warm one. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Showers ae likely, but they probably won’t be all day.

It will be about 20 degrees cooler for Thursday and Friday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s both days.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.