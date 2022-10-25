Tomorrow’s Health: Video games, boosting your COVID shot & lung capacity

(WWNY) - Playing video games may have benefits for kids after all.

A new study from the NIH looked at nearly 2,000 children.

Those who played three or more hours of video games each day performed better on cognitive skills tests involving impulse control and memory, compared to kids who never played video games.

Boosting your COVID shot

Being physically active may boost the effectiveness of your COVID-19 shot.

And the new research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that the more someone exercises, the more protective the vaccine tends to be.

In a study of nearly 200,000 people, the vaccine was 60% effective in keeping those out of the hospital who did an hour of physical activity a week.

But it was 86% effective for those who worked out more than two-and-a-half hours weekly.

Lung capacity

Exposure to gases, dust, and fumes at work is linked to a drop in lung capacity.

A new study published in “Occupational & Environmental Medicine” found a strong association with waning lung function for workers who spent time around mineral dust, insecticides, chlorinated solvents, and other chemicals.

Researchers say employees who are frequently exposed should have regular checkups to prevent respiratory illness.

