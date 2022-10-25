Tomorrow’s Health: Video games, boosting your COVID shot & lung capacity

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Playing video games may have benefits for kids after all.

A new study from the NIH looked at nearly 2,000 children.

Those who played three or more hours of video games each day performed better on cognitive skills tests involving impulse control and memory, compared to kids who never played video games.

Boosting your COVID shot

Being physically active may boost the effectiveness of your COVID-19 shot.

And the new research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that the more someone exercises, the more protective the vaccine tends to be.

In a study of nearly 200,000 people, the vaccine was 60% effective in keeping those out of the hospital who did an hour of physical activity a week.

But it was 86% effective for those who worked out more than two-and-a-half hours weekly.

Lung capacity

Exposure to gases, dust, and fumes at work is linked to a drop in lung capacity.

A new study published in “Occupational & Environmental Medicine” found a strong association with waning lung function for workers who spent time around mineral dust, insecticides, chlorinated solvents, and other chemicals.

Researchers say employees who are frequently exposed should have regular checkups to prevent respiratory illness.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man accused of fleeing police
Ogdensburg fire
Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire
Tasha Oakes is racking up votes in a nationwide horror makeup competition.
North country woman on track to become ‘Face of Horror’
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg halts hazard pay for city firefighters
Ogdensburg fire
Fatal fire in Ogdensburg

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Getting the max out of your workouts
Fitness with Jamie
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living