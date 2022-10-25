Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Court Street

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A section of Court Street in Watertown will be closed Tuesday as work continues on the downtown streetscape project.

The street will be closed between the two entrances to Marshall Place. Local traffic on Court Street will use Marshall Place as a detour.

Public parking behind 210 Court Street will stay open.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route, such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street.

City officials expect the street to reopen fully by Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man accused of fleeing police
Ogdensburg fire
Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire
Tasha Oakes is racking up votes in a nationwide horror makeup competition.
North country woman on track to become ‘Face of Horror’
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg halts hazard pay for city firefighters
Ogdensburg fire
Fatal fire in Ogdensburg

Latest News

Soccer
Here’s what’s coming up in Section III soccer
Madrid-Waddington goalie Joseph White recovers the ball after it was deflected off the crossbar...
Highlights & scores: Section X soccer playoffs
Wake Up Weather
Temperatures in the 70s - again!
Brooklyn Goring is one of two students from Indian River who will be marching in the Macy's...
North country twins to showcase talents at Macy’s parade