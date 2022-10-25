Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Court Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A section of Court Street in Watertown will be closed Tuesday as work continues on the downtown streetscape project.

The street will be closed between the two entrances to Marshall Place. Local traffic on Court Street will use Marshall Place as a detour.

Public parking behind 210 Court Street will stay open.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route, such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street.

City officials expect the street to reopen fully by Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.