Tri-county jobless rate lowest in at least 30 years

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The jobless rate in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties is the lowest it has been in at least 30 years. That’s according to Cheryl Mayforth of The WorkPlace in Watertown.

The New York State Department of Labor released its preliminary local area unemployment rates for September 2022 on Tuesday.

Here are the rates for the tri-county area last month:

  • Jefferson County - 3.2 percent
  • Lewis County - 2.8 percent
  • St. Lawrence County - 3.4 percent

All three counties’ jobless rates dropped .7 percent compared to September 2021.

Going back to 1990, Mayforth said she has never seen the local numbers this low. She said there are a lot of jobs available and a shortage of labor.

7 News reached out to the labor department for more information about the data and historical rates. We’ll update this story if we hear from officials there.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul pointed out that the unemployment rate declined in every single county in the state compared to last year.

“New York’s comeback is moving in the right direction,” she said in a prepared statement. “At this time two years ago, New York was hit hard by the pandemic and more than 980,000 New Yorkers were out of work. Climbing out of that economic hole has been difficult for families across New York, and there is more work to do. That’s why we’re continuing to take meaningful action to revitalize our economy, create and retain good-paying jobs, and invest in the small businesses that are the lifeblood of our local communities.”

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 4.7 percent in August to 4.3 percent in September 2022.

