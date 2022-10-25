Watertown man allegedly had 7,000+ doses of suspected fentanyl

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 38-year-old Watertown man is accused of possessing more than 7,000 doses of suspected fentanyl.

Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force arrested Timothy Layo of 1204 Superior Street, Apartment H5 on October 20.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, arraigned and released. Officials said more charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The task force, with assistance from the Watertown Police Department and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Division, stopped Layo as he drove his Mercedes-Benz on Western Boulevard in the city.

Officials ended up searching the car, his apartment and his parents’ home at 611 Cayuga Avenue.

Authorities said they seized:

7,283 glassine envelopes of suspected fentanyl

$1,900 cash

2010 Mercedes-Benz AMG automobile

Officials said the arrest was the result of a several-month-long investigation where information was developed that Layo was dealing illegal narcotics in Watertown from his apartment and his parents’ home.

