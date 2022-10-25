Watertown man allegedly had 7,000+ doses of suspected fentanyl

Timothy Layo
Timothy Layo(WWNY, Jefferson County Jail)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 38-year-old Watertown man is accused of possessing more than 7,000 doses of suspected fentanyl.

Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force arrested Timothy Layo of 1204 Superior Street, Apartment H5 on October 20.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, arraigned and released. Officials said more charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The task force, with assistance from the Watertown Police Department and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Division, stopped Layo as he drove his Mercedes-Benz on Western Boulevard in the city.

Officials ended up searching the car, his apartment and his parents’ home at 611 Cayuga Avenue.

Authorities said they seized:

  • 7,283 glassine envelopes of suspected fentanyl
  • $1,900 cash
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz AMG automobile

Officials said the arrest was the result of a several-month-long investigation where information was developed that Layo was dealing illegal narcotics in Watertown from his apartment and his parents’ home.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man accused of fleeing police
Ogdensburg fire
Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire
Tasha Oakes is racking up votes in a nationwide horror makeup competition.
North country woman on track to become ‘Face of Horror’
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg halts hazard pay for city firefighters
A fuel truck reportedly exploded and burned at Tripp Fuels in the town of Fowler Tuesday...
Explosion survivor in fair condition

Latest News

Fall open house at JCC
JCC fall open house next week
In this May 22, 2018 photo, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol...
Zeldin’s crime message resonates in New York governor’s race
Soccer
Here’s what’s coming up in Section III soccer
Madrid-Waddington goalie Joseph White recovers the ball after it was deflected off the crossbar...
Highlights & scores: Section X soccer playoffs