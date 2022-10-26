Braggin’ Rights: A pair of 8-pointers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We feature two big bucks this week.

First up is Taylor Preston. He bagged his big buck in Lisbon just a few days ago. Taylor says this is his first buck ever and you can see why he’s happy about it: it’s an eight-pointer.

Also with an eight-point buck is Anna Green, of Colton, who got hers during bow season. The buck weighed in at 172 pounds.

If you have something to brag about, submit your photo at the Send It To 7 link on our website or mobile app.

