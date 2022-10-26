Braggin’ Rights: A pair of 8-pointers

Braggin' Rights
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We feature two big bucks this week.

First up is Taylor Preston. He bagged his big buck in Lisbon just a few days ago. Taylor says this is his first buck ever and you can see why he’s happy about it: it’s an eight-pointer.

Also with an eight-point buck is Anna Green, of Colton, who got hers during bow season. The buck weighed in at 172 pounds.

If you have something to brag about, submit your photo at the Send It To 7 link on our website or mobile app.

You can browse our Braggin’ Rights gallery below.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Layo
Watertown man allegedly had 7,000+ doses of suspected fentanyl
Ogdensburg fire
Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire
Brooklyn Goring is one of two students from Indian River who will be marching in the Macy's...
North country twins to showcase talents at Macy’s parade
Police lights
Man accused of fleeing police
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg halts hazard pay for city firefighters

Latest News

There was plenty of postseason soccer action in both Section III and Section X Tuesday,...
Highlights & scores: Section III & Section X postseasons continue
Highlights & scores: Section III & Section X postseasons continue
Braggin' Rights
Braggin' Rights
Soccer
Here’s what’s coming up in Section III soccer