Bruce P. Bombard, 87, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - After a courageous battle, Bruce P. Bombard, 87, of Monroe Parkway and a longtime funeral director with Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, peacefully slept away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022 at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Sheldon and Connie with his chosen son, Brian at his side.

Bruce will be resting at the Akwesasne Homemakers on Saturday from 12-6:00 PM and at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Sunday from 2-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Massena on Monday at 11:00 AM with Rev. J. Michael Gaffney, celebrating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

